For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

IRVINE – San Juan Hills baseball led the Ryan Lemmon Tournament standings going into Tuesday, April 4, with two wins and the lowest amount of runs allowed in the tournament. Both those marks changed drastically against Yorba Linda.

The Stallions were held without a hit through 4 2/3 innings, and Yorba Linda batted around in a seven-run fourth inning to shut down San Juan Hills, 10-1, in a pool-play capper at the Great Park.

San Juan Hills (6-10) and Yorba Linda (8-9-1) will play on the final day of the Ryan Lemmon Tournament on Wednesday, April 5, against opponents to be determined.

San Juan Hills baseball falls to Yorba Linda at Ryan Lemmon Tournament. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills baseball falls to Yorba Linda at Ryan Lemmon Tournament. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills baseball falls to Yorba Linda at Ryan Lemmon Tournament. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills baseball falls to Yorba Linda at Ryan Lemmon Tournament. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills baseball falls to Yorba Linda at Ryan Lemmon Tournament. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills baseball falls to Yorba Linda at Ryan Lemmon Tournament. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills baseball falls to Yorba Linda at Ryan Lemmon Tournament. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills baseball falls to Yorba Linda at Ryan Lemmon Tournament. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills baseball falls to Yorba Linda at Ryan Lemmon Tournament. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

The Mustangs got right to work with a two-run double in the first inning from Garret Allen to score Josh Garza and Caden Maloof. Yorba Linda tacked on another run in the second inning with a leadoff triple by Jayden Flaig and a Maloof RBI single.

San Juan Hills scored without a hit in the top of the fourth inning with a leadoff walk by sophomore David Reeves, who would advance and score on two wild pitches.

However, that was all the offense the Stallions would muster, and the Mustangs quelled any resistance with an explosive bottom of the fourth inning.

San Juan Hills went to the bullpen twice early in the inning, as the Stallions issued five consecutive walks to load the bases and score two Yorba Linda runs. The Mustangs scored on a San Juan Hills error, and then Allen cleared the bases with a triple for five RBIs on the afternoon.

Ryder Stowasser got the Stallions first hit with a two-out single in the fifth inning, and San Juan Hills loaded the bases in the sixth. The Stallions came up empty both times, as Yorba Linda cruised to its victory.

San Juan Hills returns to the Sea View League for a rainstorm-condensed schedule after this week’s Spring Break. The Stallions, 1-2 in league play, play three games against El Toro starting Wednesday, April 12, at El Toro. San Juan Hills hosts the Chargers on Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14.