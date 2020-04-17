San Juan Hills Class of 2020 Gifted Lawn Signs

Staff report

Seniors at San Juan Hills High School face the possibility of not walking across the graduation stage or going to prom, but their achievements are not being overlooked.

The San Juan Hills Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) and Associated Student Body (ASB) gifted lawn and window signs to all of the school’s 570 seniors in recognition of their accomplishments, particularly in light of the coronavirus crisis, which has shut down schools in the community and across the country.

The Class of 2020 may not get to walk across the graduation stage this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the community hasn’t forgotten them. Photo courtesy of the San Juan Hills High School Instagram account and Melissa Hodge.

“They’ve lost prom, grad night and with graduation uncertainty, we hoped to give them a little bit of acknowledgement that we see and love them,” PTSA President Melissa Hodge said.

Teachers and staff also volunteered their time for a drive-through recognition event in front of the San Juan Hills campus where they waved and congratulated students and families driving by.

The pandemic era has forced Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) students into a period of uncertainty and new experiences, with district officials mulling whether to hold graduations due to physical distancing guidelines, health concerns, widespread shutdowns and the rapidly changing nature of the crisis.

Students are engaging in distance learning on computers and other devices while classrooms are closed.

CUSD officials have not made an official decision on graduation and other educational matters as of this post.