San Juan Capistrano is on top of the CIF-SS diving world following the Division 1 and Division 4 finals on Friday, April 28.

San Juan Hills junior Taylor Fox won her second consecutive CIF-SS Division 1 girls diving championship, and Capistrano Valley Christian sophomore Grant Schneider captured his first title in the CIF-SS Division 4 boys final in the competition at Riverside City College.

Both Fox and Schneider posted the top scores across all divisions to lead the top 12 qualifiers for the CIF State Diving Qualifier, which will be run on Tuesday, May 2, back in Riverside. However, Fox will not jump in the event due to other diving conflicts.

Fox topped all girls divers with an 11-dive total score of 582.85. Fox notched her top score on her fifth dive with a forward 2 1/2 somersault pike off the three-meter board for score of 64.80. Her second-highest score came on her eighth dive with a score of 63.00 on a reverse 2 1/2 somersault tuck off the three-meter.

Fox landed the top score in five of the 11 rounds.

Schneider, who finished third in Division 4 as a freshman, topped all boys divers with a total score of 576.90. Schneider earned his top mark on his final dive with a score of 69.60 on a reverse 1 1/2 somersault 2 1/2 twist free off the three-meter board. His second-highest mark came on his third dive with a score of 68.20 on a forward 3 1/2 somersault pike off the three-meter board.

