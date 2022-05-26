San Juan Hills Graduate Receives Scholarship from Local Group

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

San Juan Hills High School graduating senior Sandhya Ganesan recently received a $2,000 scholarship from the American Association of University Women San Clemente-Capistrano Bay Branch, during an awards ceremony.

“Sandhya Ganesan was also recognized for her academic achievements as a valedictorian with a GPA of 4.0 or higher, Advanced Placement Merit, AP Scholar with Distinction, California State Seal of Biliteracy, and member of the National Honor Society,” a news release said. “Sandhya is also one of the co-editors of the school newspaper, is a member of BRIDGES and is a student representative on the SJHHS Cultural Proficiency task force.”

This is the 10th year AAUW San Clemente-Capistrano Bay Branch has awarded a scholarship to a recipient who has maintained exemplary grades in school performance and served her school and community with her time and efforts, according to the organization.

San Juan Hills High School graduating senior Sandhya Ganesan is shown here with AAUW SCCB Funds Treasurer Audie Sturla. Photo: Courtesy of AAUW San Clemente-Capistrano Bay Branch

