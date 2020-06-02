Staff report

Pride Month parades might not be able to happen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the San Juan Hills High School (SJHHS) Queer Alliance Club is still encouraging people to celebrate.

In a post on their Instagram page, the club directed people to the Virtual Pride 2k20 account for information on a virtual Pride event. June is Pride Month for LGBTQ+ people.

Scheduled in-person events have been canceled due to the ongoing health crisis. Some businesses and events are gradually restarting but with new safety measures.

“I know it’s so sad that the Pride parades are not happening this year, but don’t let that get you down,” said Aunya Graham, President of the SJHHS Queer Alliance Club for the 2020-21 year, in the Instagram post. “Make sure to take this Pride month to celebrate who you are and remember that you are always loved.”