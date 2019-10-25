San Juan Hills High School Senior Prints 3-D Arm Prosthetics for Third-World Children 

By Haley Chi-Sing

San Juan Hills High School senior Ashlynn Matthews opens an Enable the Future 3-D printing chapter at her high school as a means of creating arm prosthetics for third-world children with missing limbs. A volunteer herself with the network, Matthews was given her first prosthetic limb case in 2018.

Matthews was first inspired to partake in Enable the Future after a humanitarian visit to Fiji. It was there that she was able to witness first-hand the number of children in need of prosthetic limbs.

Once back home, Matthews joined Enable the Future; the organization describes itself as “A Global Network of Passionate Volunteers Using 3D Printing to Give the World a Helping Hand” on their website. The network touts connecting volunteers in the 3-D printing industry with an individual in need of prosthetic body parts.

Since her start at Enable the Future, Matthews has become a certified volunteer within the network and received her first official case in 2018. The network paired Matthews with 2-year-old Brazilian native Giovanna. Through Enable the Future, Matthews was able to create a purple and pink prosthetic arm for Giovanna.

Matthews has also extended the network to her high school, opening a chapter of the organization at San Juan Hills. Prior to its establishment, Matthews opened a grant proposal as a means of funding 30 prosthetics. Through the San Juan Hills Chapter, Matthews hopes to not only extend Enable the Future to her high school community, but train her classmates on how to use the devices, leaving the chapter open once she leaves for college.