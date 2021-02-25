San Juan Hills High Scores Big at Academic Decathlon

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

San Juan Hills High School captured first place in Division 2 of the 53rd annual Orange County Academic Decathlon, held over three consecutive Saturdays from Jan. 23 through Feb. 6, a news release from the Orange County Department of Education (OCDE) said.

Troy High School in the Fullerton Joint Union High School District also won first place in Division 2. About 350 students from 32 schools participated in the event, OCDE said. There were three overall school divisions.

The majority of events, and the awards ceremony, were online. San Juan Hills, along with nine other winning schools, will now head to the California Academic Decathlon in March. The national competition will occur in April.

“We are thrilled to have 10 teams invited to the state decathlon this year,” OCDE Coordinator Kristin Rigby said in the news release. “I’m so proud of our students for demonstrating such grit and determination through this challenging time, and it was particularly fun to see some new schools invited, including Beckman, Garden Grove, Esperanza and San Juan Hills.”

