Four of San Juan Capistrano’s five high schools qualified 13 total teams to the CIF-SS playoffs, as the postseason brackets for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer and girls water polo were released over the weekend.

Five teams earned top-four seeds, including three No. 1 seeds – JSerra boys soccer in Division 1, JSerra girls water polo in Division 3 and St. Margaret’s girls basketball in Division 5AA.

Two teams kickoff the CIF-SS playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

St. Margaret’s boys soccer plays (11-6-1) a Division 5 wild card game at Grand Terrace (11-4-7). The winner will play at California of Whittier (12-3-6) on Thursday, Feb. 9.

No. 1 seed JSerra girls water polo (20-4) will play its Division 3 first-round match on the road at Tri-Valley League champion Villanova Prep (20-5).

Four San Juan Capistrano boys basketball teams will open the CIF-SS playoffs on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

JSerra boys basketball (20-8) earned a No. 4 seed in Division 1 with its late hot streak through the Trinity League, but the Lions will go on the road at Southwestern League champion Great Oak (16-12). JSerra hosted the CIF-SS championship game last season.

After winning its first-ever CIF-SS title last season, San Juan Hills boys basketball (14-15) earned an at-large selection in Division 1 and will travel to Empire League champion Crean Lutheran (21-7).

In Division 4AA, Orange Coast League champion St. Margaret’s boys basketball (21-7) is the No. 3 seed and will host the Eisenhower-Muir wild card winner. In Division 4A, Academy League champion Fairmont San Juan Capistrano (16-11) will host Holy Martyrs of Encino (14-14).

Three girls soccer teams also kick off on Wednesday.

San Juan Hills (13-3-3) goes on the road in Division 1 to No. 1 seed Santiago of Corona (19-1-1), which won the Big VIII League. JSerra (10-4-4) also opens on the road in Division 1 against Villa Park (15-2-4) at El Modena High School.

In Division 3, St. Margaret’s (10-7-0) is on the road at Murrieta Valley (12-4-2).

Girls basketball features a bye and a top seed for San Juan Capistrano teams.

After capturing the South Coast League title on the final day of the regular season, San Juan Hills (23-4) is rewarded with the No. 4 seed in Division 2AA and a first-round bye. The Stallions will host the Beaumont-Downey winner in the second round on Saturday, Feb. 11.

St. Margaret’s (22-6) is the No. 1 seed in Division 5AA and hosts Grand Terrace (8-15) in the first round on Thursday, Feb. 9.

In boys soccer, Trinity League champion JSerra (13-1-1) earns the No. 1 seed in Division 1, and the Lions will look to capture the CIF-SS title after falling in the Division 1 final last year. JSerra hosts Valencia of Placentia (13-5-6) on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Fairmont San Juan Capistrano (10-0-0) posted a perfect season to win the Academy League title, and the Warriors will host the Environmental Charter-Hamilton wild card winner on Thursday, Feb. 9.

