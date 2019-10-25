By Zach Cavanagh

JSerra’s Grover Wins Second County Title

JSerra senior Anthony Grover got back in the saddle at the Orange County Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado.

After not running in last year’s county championships, Grover broke his own course record by 11 seconds to capture his second county title at 14:34.3, his best run of the season. He originally set the record over the three-mile course at Oak Canyon Park in winning his first county title in 2017.

Grover is the reigning back-to-back Trinity League and Division 4 state cross country champion.

The county title win kicks off the focus of Grover’s season with the championship races.

Grover will ramp up through the Trinity League Finals on Nov. 8, CIF-SS Finals on Nov. 23 and CIF State Championships on Nov. 30. Grover will look to qualify and compete in the Footlocker National Championships in San Diego on Dec. 14.

Volleyball Teams Open CIF-SS Playoffs

The CIF-SS girls volleyball playoffs kicked off on Thursday, Oct. 24 with three San Juan Capistrano teams involved.

San Juan Hills earned the No. 2 seed in Division 2 after finishing as the runner-up in the South Coast League. The Stallions hosted St. Lucy’s of Glendora on Thursday advanced with a sweep, 29-26, 25-15, 25-14. San Juan Hills will play at San Clemente on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

St. Margaret’s and Saddleback Valley Christian tied for the San Joaquin League title but will play in separate divisions.

In Division 3, St. Margaret’s hosted Fountain Valley and was swept in a first-round loss, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22.

In Division 4, Saddleback Valley Christian hosted El Modena and advanced with a sweep, 25-18, 25-18, 25-9. SVC hosts Viewpoint in the second round on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2:15 p.m.

