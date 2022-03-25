San Juan Preps Roundup: City Teams Earn Multitude of All-CIF Honors

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills’ Reichner, McFadden, Efstathiou Earn Top Honors in All-CIF Boys Basketball

After a historic run to the program’s first CIF-SS championship, the San Juan Hills boys basketball team was well-represented in the postseason All-CIF honors last week.

Leading scorers Mark Reichner and John McFadden, both seniors, were named Co-Players of the Year for CIF-SS Division 2A, and head coach Jason Efstathiou was named the division’s Coach of the Year.

San Juan Hills played in its first quarterfinals, semifinals and final on the way to the CIF-SS Division 2A championship, where the Stallions dominated the final three quarters in a 59-49 victory at La Mirada. San Juan Hills posted an overall record of 27-5 to blow away its program record for wins (16 in 2009), and the Stallions captured their second consecutive Sea View League title.

Reichner was San Juan Hills’ top scorer for the season with an average of 16.7 points per game, and the senior guard posted game-highs in the second round and quarterfinals for the Stallions.

McFadden was an all-around difference-maker for the Stallions, falling just short of averaging a double-double with 13.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. McFadden was the leading scorer in the semifinals and final.

JSerra and Capistrano Valley Christian also earned All-CIF selections.

JSerra senior guard Rob Diaz earned a first-team selection in Division 1. Diaz led the Lions in scoring in nearly every playoff game on their run to the CIF-SS Final. Diaz also scored 37 points in JSerra’s regional opener.

CVC senior guard Makaih Williams was a first-team selection in Division 2AA. Williams was the Eagles’ scoring leader all season and was a well-rounded player, with nearly five assists per game and more than six rebounds per game.

CVCS girls basketball had a year for the record books! @SouthOCsports pic.twitter.com/TxJgb1pc7T — CVCS Athletics (@cvcseagles) March 21, 2022

Capistrano Valley Christian’s Sii, Freeman Named Player, Coach of the Year in All-CIF Girls Basketball

Capistrano Valley Christian girls basketball completely obliterated the Division 5AA playoff field on the way to the program’s first CIF-SS championship, and the Eagles were rewarded in the postseason All-CIF honors last week.

Senior and leading scorer Halle Sii was named Player of the Year for CIF-SS Division 5AA, and second-year coach Dominic Freeman was named the division’s Coach of the Year. Sophomore Mariah Streeter was also named first-team All-CIF.

The Eagles have experienced a meteoric rise in Freeman’s two seasons at the helm. CVC did not field a team in the 2019-20 season, which meant Freeman was essentially starting from scratch amid the restrictions of the 2020-21 season. The Eagles went to the semifinals in that first season and then completely dominated in this season’s title run.

In the CIF-SS playoffs, Capistrano Valley Christian posted wins of 86-19, 71-27, 74-44, 54-29 and clinched the title in a 70-24 rout. The Eagles averaged 71 points per game and allowed only 28 points per game in the playoffs.

Sii was the Eagles’ top player the entire way, with a title-game performance of 25 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals.

Streeter is a top shooter who knocked down five 3-pointers in the championship game.

10 City Soccer Players Named to All-CIF Teams

JSerra, San Juan Hills, St. Margaret’s and Capistrano Valley Christian all had players named in the postseason All-CIF honors last week.

In boys soccer, JSerra had four players named first-team All-CIF: seniors Rocco Bon, Nico Rudisill and Sean McTague, plus junior Reagan Heslin. The Lions were runner-up in Division 1 to Trinity League rival Servite.

San Juan Hills boys soccer’s historic run to its first CIF-SS semifinal, which included it first playoff victories and first-ever league title, earned three selections in Division 2: seniors Cole Monach, Alex Avila and Anthony Majorin.

St. Margaret’s senior Matt Groeninger was the lone selection for the Tartans in Division 5.

Capistrano Valley Christian girls soccer earned two selections in Division 7: sophomore Beau Allred and freshman Ila Allred.

San Juan Hills, JSerra Earn Girls Water Polo All-CIF Selections

In seasons that produced program firsts for both teams, San Juan Hills and JSerra girls water polo each earned three first-team selections in the postseason All-CIF honors.

San Juan Hills advanced to the program’s first CIF-SS semifinal in the Division 2 playoffs. Seniors Sarah McClaskey and Cari Brandy, as well as sophomore Hannah McClaskey, were named to the All-CIF team.

JSerra advanced to the program’s first CIF-SS final in the Division 5 playoffs. Junior Sophia Balkhi and sophomores Sydney Chapman and Zoe Gabriel were named All-CIF.

Baseball Roundup

JSerra baseball has had a rough start in its Trinity League schedule. After coming into the season highly ranked off a run to the Division 1 Final, the Lions were expected to battle for the top again, but JSerra is now forced to battle back up to playoff position. JSerra is 8-9 overall and 2-6 in the Trinity League. The Lions dropped their first two league games against Orange Lutheran, the co-favorite for the Trinity title, and were swept by Santa Margarita. JSerra has split with St. John Bosco entering the rubber match on Friday, March 25. The Lions play Servite next week.

San Juan Hills opened Sea View League play with a pair of losses to Trabuco Hills last week. The Stallions are 8-6 and had won four in a row entering league. San Juan Hills scored a total of two runs in the two losses to Trabuco Hills, 4-1 and 8-1. The Stallions play at San Clemente on Friday, March 25, and play two games against Aliso Niguel next week.

St. Margaret’s is 7-2 and off to a 2-0 start in the San Joaquin League. The Tartans beat Southlands Christian and Sage Hill in league play earlier this month. St. Margaret’s plays at Upland on Friday, March 25, and returns to league play next week against Southlands Christian.

Capistrano Valley Christian is on a roll as of late, and the Eagles are also off to a 2-0 start in the San Joaquin League. The Eagles had won six in a row until a tournament loss on Wednesday, March 23, to Heritage of Colorado. CVC returns to league play on Friday, March 25, at home against Sage Hill. CVC and St. Margaret’s are scheduled to play on April 9.

