CVC’s Powell Wins CIF-SS Golf Southern Regional; 4 More Qualify for Finals

Capistrano Valley Christian golfer Luke Powell shot at 7-under-par 67 to win the CIF-SS Southern Individual Regional by one stroke at the Los Serranos Country Club South Course in Chino Hills.

Powell and four other San Juan Capistrano golfers qualified for the CIF-SS Individual Championship on Thursday, May 18, at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard.

San Juan Hills’ Ryder Rasmussen (71) and Bradley Smolinski (73), as well as St. Margaret’s Keegan Carnell (72) and Jack McGrory (72). also qualified.

@cvcseagles golfer Luke Powell shoots 7 under par to win the CIF Southern regionals! Next up, CIF individual championships Thursday May 18th pic.twitter.com/ezZBqNALM0 — Jon Bahnsen (@CoachBahnsen) May 9, 2023

Hurtado Tosses 2 No-Hitters in JSerra Softball’s First Playoff Wins

Junior Eva Hurtado has made an indelible mark on JSerra softball history in less than a week.

The Lions captured their first two CIF-SS playoff wins in program history with back-to-back no-hitters from Hurtado in an 8-0 win over Warren on May 4 and a 7-1 win over Canyon on Tuesday, May 9.

Hurtado posted nearly identical statlines in both games with no runs, no hits, six strikeouts, three walks and one hit batter against Warren, then one run, no hits, six strikeouts, three walks and one hit batter against Canyon.

JSerra hosted No. 1 seed Moorpark in the Division 2 quarterfinals on Thursday, May 11. Results were not available at press time, but if the Lions advanced, they would travel to California or Great Oak in the semifinals on Saturday, May 12.

St. Margaret’s Boys Volleyball, JSerra Track, Boys Tennis Play for CIF-SS Titles

The defending CIF-SS Division 4 champion St. Margaret’s looks to complete a dominant run in the Division 3 playoffs on Saturday, May 12. The No. 1 seed Tartans have swept their first four playoff matches and face No. 3 seed El Segundo for the Division 3 championship at 9:30 a.m. at Cerritos College.

The JSerra track and field program could potentially sweep the Division 3 championships in the CIF-SS Finals on Saturday at Moorpark High School. The Lions girls are heavy favorites with 24 entries and 18 athletes qualifying for the finals. The JSerra boys will be in a tighter race with 12 entries and 10 athletes qualifying.

JSerra boys tennis, the No. 2 seed in Division 2, will take on No. 1 seed Sage Hill for the CIF-SS championship on Friday, May 12, at 11:20 a.m., at the Claremont Club.

🚨Back to Back 100 fly CIF champ & New 🍊 County Record Holder, David Schmitt🏆



With a 46.47 in the Fly, David captures his 2nd CIF title🥇the OC Record📕and the boys relay team qualifies for STATE🔥#RFTB🐎



📸 credit: @ocvarsityguy pic.twitter.com/tPWPMHT4OH — Stallion Athletics (@sjhhsathletics) May 6, 2023

San Juan Hills’ Schmitt Wins CIF-SS Swim Title; 13 Entries Qualify for State

San Juan Hills senior David Schmitt blazed an Orange County record to win the CIF-SS Division 1 100-yard butterfly championship in 46.47 seconds on May 5. Schmitt also qualified for the state championships in the 200-yard individual medley, and the Stallions’ 200-yard medley relay team also qualified for state.

JSerra’s Ryder Dodd (200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly), Bode Brinkema (50-yard freestyle) and the Lions’ 400-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard medley relay teams all qualified for state in Division 1.

On the girls side, JSerra’s Sydney Willson (200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle), Ava Withey (200-yard freestyle) and the Lions’ 200-yard medley relay team also qualified for state.