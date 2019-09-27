San Juan Preps Roundup: Football Teams Hit Midway Point, Prep for League

By Zach Cavanagh

For in-game updates, news and more for all of the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SouthOCSports.

With the football season crossing or reaching the midway point for the five teams in San Juan Capistrano, let’s check in on their seasons so far and where they stand heading into league play:

San Juan Hills

The Stallions enter their homecoming week coming off a pair of stinging losses.

After a resounding win over South Hills, 42-7, on Sept. 6, San Juan Hills (2-3) was in position for another statement win over Edison with a 17-0 lead after the first quarter. Edison then turned the tables and pulled off the comeback, 24-17. Last week, San Juan Hills couldn’t get started against a motivated Tesoro team in a 20-3 loss.

San Juan Hills welcomes in Great Oak of Temecula on Friday, Sept. 27 before the defending Sea View League champions turn to league play at Trabuco Hills on Oct. 4.

JSerra

The Lions come out on the other side of a talented national nonleague schedule at 4-1, and while the results have been positive, JSerra will use its pre-Trinity League bye week to focus on consistency.

The Lions’ wins came over East of Salt Lake City, Utah; defending Georgia Division 7A state champion Milton; Bishop Amat and Division 1-ranked Calabasas.

However, the Lions still haven’t put it all together. Most recently against Calabasas, JSerra dominated in the first half to take a 24-0 lead, but some mistakes let the Coyotes back into the game. The Lions still won, 31-20.

JSerra hosts Santa Margarita for homecoming on Oct. 4 to open the Trinity League.

St. Margaret’s

The Tartans have found their form with dominant wins over Yucca Valley (38-9) and El Toro (49-16) sandwiched around the program’s first-ever win over a Division 4 team in La Mirada (30-22). St. Margaret’s opening loss to Vista also became a win after Vista forfeited due to an ineligible player.

The Tartans (4-0) host Santa Fe Christian on Friday, Sept. 27. St. Margaret’s does not begin league play until Oct. 18 against Saddleback Valley Christian.

CVC & SVC

When Capistrano Valley Christian gets hot, it gets hot.

The Eagles (3-2) have scored more than 30 points in four of their five games and come off back-to-back wins over Glendale (36-7) and Century (41-34). CVC hosts Mark Keppel of Alhambra at Capistrano Valley High School on Friday, Sept. 27 and begins league on Oct. 19 at Webb.

SVC (1-4) has had its expected struggles, but the Warriors did beat Crean Lutheran, 22-7, in their second game. SVC hosts Bishop Montgomery at Trabuco Hills High School on Oct. 5.

Zach Cavanagh

Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports.