By Zach Cavanagh

Football Teams Open Fall Camp on July 31

Summer is over for San Juan Capistrano’s five high school football teams, and the real practice is about to begin.

After months of seven-on-seven passing leagues and avoiding contact in T-shirts and shorts, teams finally will be able to bust out the helmets and pads. Most fall camps open on Wednesday, July 31.

San Juan Hills closed out its summer by going 3-1 at the Huntington Beach passing tournament on July 20. The Stallions open the season on Aug. 23 against Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College.

JSerra got in its final tournament action on July 13 at the Mission Viejo passing tournament and dropped out of its scheduled appearance in the Huntington Beach tournament. The Lions start their season with an out-of-state trip on Aug. 23 to take on East High of Salt Lake City, Utah.

St. Margaret’s opens fall camp on Aug. 1 and goes down to San Diego County to begin its season. The Tartans will play on a Saturday, Aug 24. at Vista.

Capistrano Valley Christian closed summer at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes passing tournament at Crean Lutheran on July 19. The Eagles begin camp on Aug. 5 and open the season in Los Angeles County on Aug. 23 against St. Monica at Santa Monica City College.

Saddleback Valley Christian kicks off the season on the road on Aug. 23 against Northwood at Irvine High School.

JSerra Alum Harris Named to Football Trophy Watch List

University of Washington senior and JSerra alum Nick Harris was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list for the 2019 season. The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding center in college football each season.

Last season at Washington, Harris, JSerra class of 2015, started 13 of 14 games for the Pac-12 champion Huskies and was named first-team, All-Pac-12.

As a senior at JSerra, Harris was named first-team, All-Trinity League, as the Lions posted a 7-3 record.

Zach Cavanagh

Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports.