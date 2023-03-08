For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

JSerra Boys Soccer Caps Season with CIF SoCal Regional Title

The JSerra boys soccer team likely couldn’t have imagined a better ending to its season than what they experienced on Saturday, March 4, as they captured the CIF Southern California Regional Division I Championship.

In front of a roaring home crowd, the No. 1 seed Lions (20-1-1) shut out No. 3 Birmingham of Lake Balboa (22-2-3), 3-0. Reagan Heslin scored twice, in the 36th and 58th minutes, and goalkeeper Noah Nesson was honored as the Orange County Boys Athlete of the Week for his nine-save effort.

JSerra finished as MaxPreps’ No. 1-ranked team in the country for the winter season.

San Juan Hills Girls Basketball Falls Short in Regional Semifinals

San Juan Hills girls basketball experienced an unceremonious ending to a historic season, as it lost, 70-55, to Leuzinger of Lawndale on the road in the CIF Southern California Regional Division II semifinals on Saturday, March 4.

The Stallions (27-7) fell behind during the second quarter and could not catch up. Senior Amanda Edwards led San Juan Hills with 20 points, and junior Aryanna Hudson followed with 17.

Previously, the Stallions defeated La Salle of Pasadena, 48-44, on March 2.

The San Juan Hills girls’ Instagram page recognized sophomore Anna Shreeve and senior Aryanna Hudson for setting single-season program records, as they totaled 508 points and 205 assists, respectively.

San Juan Schools Continue Young Baseball Season

JSerra baseball, after starting the season as the top-ranked program in the country, has toppled to No. 9 in MaxPreps after dropping back-to-back games.

The Lions (3-2) split a two-game home series with Cypress, losing the latter contest, 6-3, on March 3. JSerra then lost the first in a three-game home series with Trinity League rival Mater Dei on Tuesday, March 7, 4-1.

The two teams continued the series on Wednesday, March 8, but results were not available at press time. The series will culminate on Friday, March 10, at 4 p.m.

In San Juan Hills’ only result since late February, the Stallions (3-4) lost to Fullerton, 13-6, at home on March 3. San Juan Hills hosted Los Alamitos on Wednesday, and travels to face Damien on Saturday, March 11.

For Capistrano Valley Christian (4-4), the Eagles bested Northview of Covina, 6-5, on March 3, and lost to San Clemente on Monday, March 6, by a score of 8-4. CVC played at Capistrano Valley on Wednesday and at Los Altos of Hacienda Heights on Thursday, March 9.

JSerra Places Runners in Top 3 at Sound Running Meet

Junior Georgia Jeanneret led the way for the JSerra track and field team at its home Sound Running meet on Saturday, March 4.

Jeanneret earned first in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:11.91, and senior Anastasia Snodgrass placed second at 2:14.74.

In the 1,600-meter race, sophomore Brynn Garcia came in second with a time of 4:54.69.