JSerra Track & Field Sends 9 to State

Following a record-setting girls performance at the CIF-SS Division 3 Finals, JSerra track and field sent a horde of competitors to the CIF-SS Masters Meet with a select few punching their tickets to Fresno.

JSerra qualified three boys athletes across five entries, including Masters shot put champion Brendon See, and six girls athletes across three entries, including a second-place finish in the inaugural 4×800-meter relay, at the CIF-SS Masters Meet last Saturday, May 20, at Moorpark High School.

Siena Lambert finished second in the discus at CIF-SS Masters to qualify for the CIF State Championships. Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Su Photography.

Josh Jornadal finished third in the long jump at CIF-SS Masters to qualify for the CIF State Championships. Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Su Photography.

Georgia Jeanneret finished sixth in the 800 meters at CIF-SS Masters to qualify for the CIF State Championships. Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Su Photography.

Jake Stafford finished fifth in the high jump and sixth in the discus at CIF-SS Masters to qualify for the CIF State Championships. Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Su Photography.

JSerra finished second in the inaugural 4×800-meter relay at CIF-SS Masters to qualify for the CIF State Championships. Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Su Photography.

Brendon See won the shot put and finished third in the discus at CIF-SS Masters to qualify for the CIF State Championships. Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Su Photography.

The Lions move on to the CIF State Championships with preliminaries on Friday, May 26, and Finals on Saturday, May 27, at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

See won the shot put with a mark of 63 feet, 10 inches and also finished third in the discus to qualify for state. Jake Stafford also qualified in the discus along with qualification in the high jump. Josh Jornadal is the third JSerra boy going to state with qualification in the long jump.

On the girls side, the Lions finished second in the first-ever 4×800-meter relay in a CIF-SS championship event. The relay was run by Amerie Johnson, Kaylah Tasser, Brooke O’Brien and Anastasia Snodgrass. The 4×800-meter relay is the first addition to the CIF State Meet program since girls pole vault was added in 1995.

Siena Lambert finished second in the discus to qualify, and Georgia Jeanneret finished sixth in the 800 meters to qualify for state.

CVC’S Luke Powell Qualifies to State Championships

Almost no one is hotter on the links this postseason than Capistrano Valley Christian senior Luke Powell.

Powell, in his third consecutive CIF/SCGA SoCal Regional appearance on Wednesday, May 24, finished two strokes off the lead with a 6-under-par 68 at Los Serrano Country Club to take third at Regionals and advance to his first CIF State Championships.

Congrats @cvcseagles Golfer Luke Powell shoots 6 under par to take solo 3rd place in the CIF SoCal championship which qualifies him for next week’s @CIFState championship at Poppy Hills GC, Pebble Beach.@ocvarsityguy @SouthOCsports @EricPreszler pic.twitter.com/ela3ONXKpJ — Jon Bahnsen (@CoachBahnsen) May 24, 2023

Over the course of the CIF-SS/CIF/SCGA postseason, Powell has carded a collective 18-under-par total through three tournaments, with a win at the CIF-SS Southern Regional and third places at the CIF-SS Individuals and CIF/SCGA SoCal Regional.

On Wednesday, Powell rolled in seven birdies, including on four of the Los Serranos Country Club’s par-5s and one on the par-3 No. 6 hole.

Powell will round out his season at the CIF State Championships next Wednesday, May 31, at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach.

San Juan Hills’ Bradley Smolinski finished tied for 21st with a 1-under-par 73 at the SoCal Regional. Smolinski sank four birdies on par-5s. San Juan Hills’ Ryder Rasmussen finished tied for 24th by shooting an even par 74 with three birdies, including two on par-3s.