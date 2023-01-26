For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

San Juan Hills Girls Soccer Eyes Third Straight League Title

There’s only been one hiccup for the San Juan Hills girls soccer team this season, at the expense of just one goal, as the Stallions maintain a hold on first place in the South Coast League with three games remaining.

San Juan Hills (12-1-3, 4-1-0) has been dominant since the calendar turned to 2023 with 19 goals scored and just one allowed. The Stallions have posted 4-0 and 3-0 wins over Tesoro, with the most recent coming on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on two goals from Megan Swift and a penalty kick goal from Peyton Leonard. San Juan Hills has also posted 3-0 wins over Capistrano Valley and Aliso Niguel.

San Juan Hills hosted Capistrano Valley again on Thursday, Jan. 26, but results were not available at press time.

The Stallions lone goal against this month came in its only loss of the season, a 1-0 defeat at San Clemente. The Tritons (12-1-5, 2-0-2) still sit within striking distance of the Stallions.

San Juan Hills, ranked No. 8 in CIF-SS Division 1 & 2, hosts San Clemente, ranked No. 10, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. If San Juan Hills beat Capistrano Valley on Thursday, the Stallions can clinch their third straight South Coast League championship with a win on Saturday. If San Clemente loses or ties against Aliso Niguel on Thursday, San Juan Hills can also clinch the title with a tie on Saturday.

JSerra Boys Soccer Surges Ahead in League, Takes No. 1 Spot in CIF-SS

Since suffering a tight 1-0 defeat against Mater Dei to open Trinity League on Jan. 4, its only defeat this season, the JSerra boys soccer team has been back on the fast track.

The Lions are now 5-1-1 in the Trinity League, including a 4-1 win at Mater Dei on Jan. 20, and JSerra jumped up to the top spot in the CIF-SS Division 1 rankings. The Lions have outscored their league opponents by a 19-goal margin, 22-3. JSerra is 10-1-1 on the season with 38 goals scored and just five allowed.

Despite the surge and the payback win at Mater Dei, JSerra maintains just a small lead on top of the Trinity League standings. Mater Dei is just a half-game behind at 5-2-0, as is Servite. JSerra beat Servite, 4-0, in their first league match-up.

JSerra hosts St. John Bosco on Friday, Jan. 27, and plays at Servite on Monday, Jan. 30. The Lions close the regular season by hosting Orange Lutheran on Wednesday, Feb. 1. JSerra played to a 1-1 draw at Orange Lutheran on Jan. 18.

San Juan Hills Girls Basketball Gets Record Performance in Bounce Back

Amanda Edwards has emblazoned her name all over the legacy of the San Juan Hills girls basketball program, but the senior star added two more accolades on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Edwards set school records in points (36) and 3-pointers (9), along with a school-record 11 assists from Aryanna Hudson, as the Stallions won handily at Tesoro, 84-52. Lily Sisson added 20 points with six 3-pointers. Hudson and Anna Shreeve each had double-doubles, with Hudson scoring 12 points to go with her assists record and Shreeve scoring 10 points with 12 rebounds.

It was a huge and necessary performance from San Juan Hills, as the Stallions dropped a pivotal league game at San Clemente on Saturday, Jan. 21. San Juan Hills (20-5, 4-1) was already without one of its top scorers, as Sydney Petersen has been out with a leg injury, and after Edwards fouled out in the third quarter, San Clemente surged ahead to take the win and first place in the league.

However, fate broke back for San Juan Hills (20-5, 4-1), as San Clemente (19-6, 4-1) dropped a stunner at Aliso Niguel on Tuesday, Jan. 24. San Clemente beat Aliso Niguel (7-16, 2-3) at home by 31 points on Jan. 10, but the Tritons lost by five points on the road.

While that result shows San Juan Hills can’t take previous league results for granted, if both the Stallions, ranked No. 4 in CIF-SS Division 2AA, and Tritons, ranked No. 3, take care of business, the teams will face off in a South Coast League championship game in the season finale at San Clemente on Thursday, Feb. 2.

St. Margaret’s Girls Basketball Ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 5AA

While the St. Margaret’s girls basketball team dropped its last best shot at affecting the Orange Coast League title game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Tartans have been labelled the class of their CIF-SS division the last few weeks.

St. Margaret’s (18-6, 7-2) fell at home to Calvary Chapel (18-6, 10-0), and with just three league games left for the Tartans and two to go for the Eagles, St. Margaret’s will need some unlikely outside help. Calvary Chapel is ranked No. 5 in CIF-SS Division 3A.

However, the Tartans have shown themselves to be no slouch at No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 5AA. St. Margaret’s has already clinched a CIF-SS playoff spot.

St. Margaret’s hosted Estancia on Thursday, Jan. 26, but results were not available at press time. The Tartans will finish out league at Orange on Monday, Jan. 30, and at Estancia on Thursday, Feb. 2, before ending the regular season at home against Capistrano Valley on Friday, Feb. 3.

Roundup

JSerra girls soccer is ranked No. 6 in CIF-SS Division 1. The Lions (9-3-4, 2-3-1) play at Rosary on Saturday, Jan. 28, and host Orange Lutheran on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

St. Margaret’s boys basketball is ranked No. 5 in CIF-SS Division 4AA. The Tartans (18-6, 8-2) are one game behind Calvary Chapel (16-8, 9-1) after a tight loss with two league games to play.

JSerra girls water polo is ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 3. The Lions (18-3, 0-2) had a dominant showing at the Ocean View Tournament last weekend.

San Juan Hills boys basketball (14-10, 3-2) is in a tight race for a playoff spot in the South Coast League. The Stallions last three league games are all on the road.