For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

San Juan Hills Girls Basketball Building Momentum, Wins League Opener

The path to a second straight South Coast League championship started out on a strong note for the San Juan Hills girls basketball team, as the Stallions continue to showcase their depth in readying for a playoff run.

San Juan Hills dominated Tesoro in a 21-point win, 69-48, to open the South Coast League at home on Tuesday, Jan. 10. San Juan Hills (17-3, 1-0) next played at Aliso Niguel (5-12) on Thursday, Jan. 12, but results were not available at press time.

The Stallions had five players reach double figures against Tesoro (14-7, 0-1), with junior Aryanna Hudson pacing San Juan Hills with 17 points and a team-high seven assists. Amanda Edwards, a senior, was sharp from deep, hitting four of nine 3-pointers. Lily Sisson, another senior, put up 13 points.

Two Stallions also put together double-doubles, with sophomore Anna Shreeve scoring 11 points with 10 rebounds and senior Kylie Ward scoring 10 points with 11 rebounds. Sydney Peterson, a junior, led San Juan Hills with 14 rebounds. Shreeve also compiled a team-high four steals and a block.

San Juan Hills, ranked No. 2 in CIF-SS Division 2AA, gets back to South Coast League play against Trabuco Hills on Thursday, Jan. 19, and plays at San Clemente, No. 4 in Division 2AA, on Saturday, Jan. 21.

San Juan Hills Boys Basketball Dominates League Opener over San Clemente

After back-to-back Sea View League championships, the first titles in program history, and its first CIF-SS championship, the San Juan Hills boys basketball team played its first-ever game in the South Coast League this week, and the Stallions loudly announced their arrival.

San Juan Hills rolled over San Clemente, 72-48, on the road on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to win its South Coast League opener and snap a three-game losing streak against San Clemente (6-14, 0-1). It was also just the second win the past 11 games against the Tritons dating to 2012.

Sophomore Mason Hodges led the way for the Stallions (12-7, 1-0) with 15 points, and sophomore Adam Aziz was right behind with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Nathan Brosch, a junior, also reached double figures with 11 points.

San Juan Hills takes on a huge challenge against Mater Dei, ranked No. 7 in CIF-SS Division 1, on Saturday, Jan. 14, before coming back to league play at home against Capistrano Valley, ranked No. 12 in CIF-SS Division 2AA, on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

JSerra Boys Basketball Drops First Three Trinity League Games

After a strong nonconference start for the JSerra boys basketball team, the Lions have been grounded early in Trinity League play.

JSerra has lost four games in a row, including its first three games of Trinity League play, with the latest loss on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. John Bosco, 63-54. The Lions lost their opener at home against Mater Dei, 66-52, and then at Santa Margarita, 56-42.

Sebastian Rancik and Aidan Fowler have continued to pace JSerra on the scoresheet. Fowler scored 19 points against Mater Dei and 18 points against St. John Bosco. Rancik, who played for Slovakia in the European U18 Championships last summer, scored 11 against Mater Dei and 13 against Santa Margarita.

The Trinity League remains one of the toughest leagues in the state, with four teams ranked in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 poll. St. John Bosco is No. 6, Mater Dei is No. 7, Santa Margarita is No. 10, and JSerra is No. 15. All four teams are also on the CIF-SS Open Division watchlist.

JSerra (13-6, 0-3) looks to get back on track at home against Servite on Friday, Jan. 13, and then plays at Orange Lutheran on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Lions start their second run through the Trinity League on Friday, Jan. 20, at Mater Dei.

JSerra Soccer Teams Both Ranked No. 3 in Division 1

The entire soccer program at JSerra is back to its top form.

Both the Lions boys and girls soccer teams are ranked No. 3 in their respective CIF-SS Division 1 & 2 combined polls.

The JSerra boys have responded to a Trinity League-opening loss in a huge way. The Lions dropped a tight opener at home to Mater Dei, 1-0, then proceeded to dominate their next two opponents on the road by a combined 9-0 margin.

JSerra (7-1, 2-1) beat Santa Margarita, 4-0, with two goals from sophomore Jake Tatch and a goal each from junior Noah Parks and senior Nathan Aquino. The Lions then beat St. John Bosco, 5-0, with two goals from Gavin Allegaert and a goal apiece from Tatch, Parks and sophomore Brody Martinez. TJ Esseily, a senior, and junior Noah Nesson combined for the shutouts in both games.

Parks and Tatch are tied for the team lead with five goals each. There have been 12 different goal scorers for JSerra this season, as the Lions have outscored their opponents by a combined 25-3 margin.

The JSerra boys continue at home against Servite on Friday, Jan. 13. The Lions play at Mater Dei on Friday, Jan. 20.

The JSerra girls have had a highly competitive start to their Trinity League schedule, but the Lions are looking for their first win since Dec. 19.

JSerra (8-1-3, 0-1-1) opened league play with a home draw against Mater Dei, 1-1, and followed up with a 1-0 loss at Santa Margarita. The Lions hosted Rosary on Thursday, Jan. 12, but results were not available at press time.

Freshman Peyton Marinos has been electric for the Lions with a team-high eight goals in nine games and three assists. JSerra has outscored its opponents by a combined 25-9 margin.

JSerra next plays at Orange Lutheran on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and then at Mater Dei on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Roundup

San Juan Hills girls soccer (9-0-3, 1-0) remains unbeaten after its league-opening win over Tesoro, 4-0. The Stallions are ranked No. 8 in the combined CIF-SS Division 1 & 2 poll and next play at San Clemente on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

JSerra girls water polo (13-2, 0-1) is ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 3. The Lions have outscored their opponents by a combined 233-67 margin. The Lions next host Santa Margarita on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

St. Margaret’s boys basketball (14-4, 6-0) is ranked No. 7 in CIF-SS Division 4AA, and Tartans girls basketball (15-5, 4-1) is ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 5AA.