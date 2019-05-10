By Zach Cavanagh

SVC Boys Volleyball Advances Again to CIF-SS Final

The near-yearly tradition under Coach Ryan Van Rensselaer continues for the Saddleback Valley Christian boys volleyball team.

The Warriors posted their third sweep of the playoffs at West Ranch of Valencia, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19, in the semifinals on Wednesday, May 8 to advance to the CIF-SS Division 2 Final, their sixth title game in seven seasons.

SVC, No. 1 seed in Division 2, takes on Oak Park for the championship on Saturday, May 11 at Cerritos College in Norwalk at 4 p.m.

SVC won back-to-back Division 5 titles in 2013 and 2014 and back-to-back Division 4 titles in 2015 and 2016. After a Division 1 first-round exit in 2017, the Warriors advanced to the Division 2 Final last season but were swept by Orange Lutheran.

SVC boys punch their ticket to the CIF Finals once again. To say I’m proud is an understatement. Glory to God for He is their strength pic.twitter.com/SzwD7jWBRK — Ryan Van Rensselaer (@ryanvanrenss) May 9, 2019

San Juan Hills Boys Tennis Advances to First CIF-SS Final

The San Juan Hills boys tennis team continues to ride the momentum.

The Stallions defeated Redlands East Valley, 10-8, in the Division 3 semifinals on Wednesday, May 8 to advance to their first CIF-SS Final on Friday, May 10 against Mater Dei at the Claremont Club.

Earlier, San Juan Hills had upset Trinity League Champion and No. 1 seed Orange Lutheran in the quarterfinals, 10-8. The Stallions have continued to advance on the strength of their singles group, with key points contributed by their doubles teams.

Twenty SJC Entries Qualify for CIF-SS Track Finals

San Juan Capistrano will be well-represented at the CIF-SS Track and Field Finals on Saturday, May 11 at El Camino College in Torrance.

At various CIF-SS preliminaries sites on Saturday, May 4, San Juan Hills qualified in two Division 1 events, JSerra qualified in seven Division 3 events, and St. Margaret’s qualified a school-record 11 athletes in Division 5.

Top finishers in each event in the CIF-SS Finals qualify for the CIF-SS Masters Meet at El Camino College on May 18. State championships take place on May 25-26 in Clovis.

Here is the full list of CIF-SS finalists from San Juan Capistrano:

San Juan Hills : Sean Rhyan (shot put), 4×100-meter relay (Caden Vaughn, Jonathan Barber, Jade Fischbeck, Joey Hobert).

: Sean Rhyan (shot put), 4×100-meter relay (Caden Vaughn, Jonathan Barber, Jade Fischbeck, Joey Hobert). JSerra : Anthony Grover (800 meters, 1,600 meters, 3,200 meters); Peter Herold (1,600 meters, 3,200 meters); Nadia Tabrizi (3,200 meters); and Sarah Ayala (long jump).

: Anthony Grover (800 meters, 1,600 meters, 3,200 meters); Peter Herold (1,600 meters, 3,200 meters); Nadia Tabrizi (3,200 meters); and Sarah Ayala (long jump). St. Margaret’s: Andi Carnell (1,600 meters, 3,200 meters); Jackson Adelman (1,600 meters); Robbie Graham (3,200 meters); 4×400-meter relay (Matthew Colglazier, Christopher Chan, Graham, Adelman); Emily Sun (high jump), Celeste Taylor (pole vault), Chris Mullen (pole vault), Nathan Soto (pole vault), Kyle Juergens (shot put, discus).