Staff

Erin Blair, a ballet performer and senior at the Capistrano Connections Academy, has been named as a semifinalist in the Music Center’s annual Spotlight program, which awards arts-based scholarships to Southern California teens.

A resident of Laguna Niguel, Blair is one of 110 high school students in the region to be recognized for their talents in music and arts. She will be competing in the ballet category for a chance to win a $5,000 scholarship grand prize.

The other categories include acting, non-classical dance, classical voice, non-classical voice, classical instrumental and jazz instrumental. Between now and mid-April, the semifinalists will be auditioning in their respective categories to be one of two finalists selected in each genre.

Each semifinalist will receive $300. The two grand-prize finalists in each category will go on to perform June 4 in the Music Center’s Spotlight grand finale at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

“Spotlight engages aspiring young artists and provides the tools and training that allow them to pursue a meaningful future,” Spotlight program Director Jeri Gaile said in a press release. “The program provides access to personalized training that, together with mentorship opportunities, builds self-confidence and prepares students for success no matter the path they chose to follow.”