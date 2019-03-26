San Juan’s Deputy of the Year Awarded to Austin Kaesman

By Shawn Raymundo

San Juan Capistrano Deputy Sheriff Austin Kaesman was recently awarded the 2018 Deputy of the Year.

During the City Council’s March 19 meeting, Mayor Brian Maryott presented Kaesman with the award, recognizing the deputy sheriff for “exemplary performance” and “outstanding dedication and service to the citizens of San Juan Capistrano.”

Kaesman is “known for his unmatched work ethic and proactive approach to police work,” Maryott said.

While thanking the city and Police Chief Lt. Carl Bulanek for the award, Kaesman credited his partners on the force, noting that the award “wouldn’t be possible without” them because “it’s a team effort.”

Since being assigned to the city in 2016, Kaesman has been “involved in major incidents and investigations ranging from drug-related case arrests to successfully pursuing elder and child abuse offenders and apprehending wanted domestic violence suspects,” Maryott said.

Kaesman was also recently assigned as a field training officer, a role in which he’ll be training new patrol deputies.

“We are very fortunate that our newest patrol deputies will have an opportunity to be trained by Deputy Kaesman,” Maryott said. “He’s a role model for our community’s newest deputies, and we’re very fortunate to have Deputy Kaesman as part of San Juan’s police services team.”