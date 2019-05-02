Sandy & Rich Marquez

There are a lot of complexities to buying or selling a home, and you want to be assured that your investment is with Agents who have the experience, professionalism and integrity you can trust. Sandy & Rich are those Agents.

As residents in San Clemente with over 30+ years combined real estate experience, Sandy & Rich have an intimate knowledge of the area, well-honed negotiation skills and have consistently been the #1 Husband & Wife team in San Clemente.

Sandy & Rich have a passion for Real Estate and it shows in their results. By ensuring that their clients needs are met at all points in the Marketing and Sales process. Since 1996, have achieved their status as the Top Selling Agents in San Clemente and as the Top 1% of Agents Nationwide.

Sandy and Rich

RE/MAX Coastal Homes

Cell: 949.293.3236

sandyandrich.com