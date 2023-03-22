As part of a water upgrade project, Santa Margarita Water District will begin construction on Andres Pico Road and Ysidora Street.

The Don Juan Project focusing on those streets will begin March 27 and last roughly two months, SMWD said. Construction crews will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Santa Margarita Water District will begin upgrading buried pipelines and pressure zone infrastructure throughout San Juan Capistrano over the next several months. The $1.7 million investment will improve water system reliability,” a news release said. “Due to the narrow streets, residents can expect traffic congestion. Crews will do their best to accommodate you accessing your driveway.”

SMWD became the water provider for San Juan Capistrano in November 2021.