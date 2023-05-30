Santa Margarita Water District will replace 500 feet of sewer pipeline on Los Rios Street from June 5-18 as part of sewer upgrades planned in San Juan Capistrano.

“The work will be done Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,” a news release from SMWD said. “Local customers can expect traffic delays. Los Rios Street will be closed to through traffic from Del Obispo to just before River Street.”

Some customers will also have a four-hour interruption in sewer service as crews reconnect the new pipelines and will receive a notice 48 hours before the interruptions.

SMWD became the official water utility provider for San Juan in November 2021, following an annexation agreement reached with the city. The water district plans to update aging water infrastructure throughout town.

Visit smwd.com for more information.