School Board Trustee Resigns; CUSD to Discuss Replacement Proceedings

By Shawn Raymundo

The Capistrano Unified School District announced Friday, Aug. 9, that Trustee Gary Pritchard resigned from his position on the school board, prompting trustees to hold a discussion on his replacement during their upcoming special meeting this week.

Pritchard, who was serving as board vice president this year and representing Area 5, which encompasses portions of Aliso Viejo and Laguna Niguel, stepped down from his post this past Friday because he relocated out of that region, according to CUSD.

The Board of Trustees had a special board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 14, to get public input on the Orange County Academy of Sciences and Arts’ application to form the OCASA College Pep charter school.

In addition to the holding the public hearing for the charter school application, the trustees will also determine whether to appoint a new trustee or call for a special election to fill Pritchard’s vacant seat.

For nearly a decade, Pritchard has served on the seven-member board, having first been elected in 2010. He was reelected in 2012 to serve a full four-year term and he later won his reelection bid in 2016. His latest term was set end in 2020.

The special board meeting on Wednesday will take place at 4:15 p.m. at the CUSD offices in San Juan Capistrano located at 33122 Valle Road.