Scoreboard: 949 Volleyball Wins Four Medals at Jr. Nationals, OCWPC Qualifies for Jr. Olympics

By Zach Cavanagh

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Juan Capistrano youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. Email zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

949 Volleyball Club Wins Four Medals at Junior Nationals

The 949 Volleyball Club, based in San Juan Capistrano with athletes from all over South Orange County, earned a silver and three bronze medals at the USA Volleyball Boys Junior National Championships in Dallas from June 30 to July 7.

The 949 Boys 16s won their first 10 matches of the tournament, dropping only three sets on the way to the 16 USA division championship game. In the title game, MAVS Volleyball of Kansas City swept 949 in two sets to take the title. MAVS pulled the reverse of 949 in winning 10 straight matches after losing their opener. The 949 16s won the bronze medal as 15s last year.

The 949 Boys 14s had a similar opening run to the 16s with wins in their first nine matches of the 14 Open Division tournament with only three lost sets. In the semifinals, local rival Balboa Bay Volleyball Club of Newport Beach swept 949 in two sets, and 949 settled for bronze.

The 949 Boys 18s took a bronze medal with a loss to Balboa Bay. The 18s went 8-1 in group play with only four dropped sets, but 949 was again swept in two sets in the 18 Open Division semifinals. The 18s finished fifth last season as 17s.

The 949 Boys 17s dropped just three sets in group play for an 8-1 record. The 17s lost their second match and then won seven in a row on the way to the 17 Open Division semifinals. 949 was taken down in two sets by Southern California Volleyball Club of Redondo Beach. The 17s earned bronze last season as 16s.

The 949 Boys 13s finished fifth, and the 12s finished in 10th.

Water Polo Club Teams Qualify for Junior Olympics

The Orange County Water Polo Club qualified eight teams in various divisions for the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics on July 20-23 and July 25-28 at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine.

OCWP qualified its Mixed 10U, Boys 12U, Boys 14U Blue, Boys 16U Blue and Boys 18U Blue to their respective championship divisions.

OCWPC’s Boys 18U Red will compete in the Classic Division. OCWPC’s Boys 14U Red and Boys 16U Red will compete in the Invitational Division.

The 16U and 18U teams qualified through the Southern Pacific Zone tournament from June 21-23 at the Woollett Aquatics Center.

The OCWPC Boys 18U Blue dominated their opener with a 21-0 win over Patriot. OCWPC Blue had a strong win over Northwood, 11-8, and edged out Vanguard in a shootout tiebreaker, 9-9 (5-4). In the quarterfinals, OCWPC Blue knocked off Ohana, 17-6, but Newport was strong in the semifinals to beat OCWPC, 16-12.

OCWPC Blue came back to beat Vanguard again in the third-place match, 13-6, and take bronze. The OCWPC 18U Red team finished 10th.

Zach Cavanagh

Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports.