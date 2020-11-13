Scoreboard: Local Athletes Sign with Colleges, Including 19 from JSerra; Boys & Girls Club to Host Holiday Golf Classic

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Juan Capistrano youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. Email zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

Local Athletes Sign with Colleges, Including 19 from JSerra

While COVID-19 has delayed high school athletics and set aside normal college recruiting, the regular Fall Signing Day went on as scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with more than 20 San Juan Capistrano high school athletes making their college commitments.

San Juan Hills had four college signees who celebrated at home.

Brianne Albright signs with BYU. Photo: San Juan Hills Athletics

Volleyball star Brianne Albright followed with the family tradition and signed with BYU. Albright’s parents met while attending BYU, and her football-playing brother Cade signed with BYU in February of 2019. Albright has been a four-year starter for the Stallions and has been integral to the rise of the San Juan Hills program.

Carissa Wiles, one of Albright’s teammates and a three-year starter, signed on to play volleyball at Hope International. Four-year softball starter Sabrina Javorsky signed on to play at Fairleigh Dickinson in New Jersey, and All-League shortstop William “Dub” Gleed, a four-year starter, signed on to play baseball at UC Irvine.

JSerra had an outdoor ceremony at the on-campus baseball field for the huge crop of signees.

The Lions had 19 student-athletes commit to colleges, including nine signees from a stacked JSerra baseball squad.

The JSerra baseball team had four players sign with UCLA: right-handed pitcher Luke Jewett, left-handed pitcher Gage Jump, shortstop Cody Schrier and right-handed pitcher Eric Silva. Other JSerra baseball players who signed included outfielder Gabe D’Arcy with Arkansas, catcher Colin Blanchard with Washington, catcher and second baseman Max Imhoff with Yale, pitcher Wilson Cunningham with the University of Chicago and utility player Tommy Golbranson with St. Thomas in Florida.

JSerra girls soccer boasted three signees, as Natalie Abel signed with Texas A&M, Abby Lynch signed with Loyola Marymount and Claire Duree signed with Florida Southern.

Kennedy Mason signed to play lacrosse at UC Berkeley, Paris Melberg signed to play lacrosse at UMass, Paris Schwalbe signed to play softball at Nevada, Priscilla Gillies signed to play softball at Long Island University, Taylor Barnes signed to play tennis at Cal State Los Angeles, Charli Bouquet signed to play volleyball at Weber State, and Megan Workman signed on for gymnastics at Southern Connecticut. – Zach Cavanagh

Boys & Girls Club to Host First Holiday Golf Classic

The Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area is getting into the swing of the season by hosting its first Holiday Golf Classic on Dec. 7 at Marbella Country Club in San Juan Capistrano.

Proceeds from the socially distanced event will go toward supporting the Boys & Girls Club programs and families as the club continues to offer a safe place for kids while everyone works through the coronavirus pandemic.

Golfers are encouraged to dress in their best holiday golf gear, as there will be a prize for most festive attire. Prizes will also be awarded for first place in the men’s, women’s and coed divisions. Each golfer will receive breakfast, lunch and a gift with their round of golf, and each golfer will be given their own cart for the round.

Prices for individual golfers start at $225, with foursomes at $900 and various sponsorship levels available.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area, visit bgcsca.org or call 949.492.0376. To sign up for the Holiday Golf Classic or make a donation, visit bgcsca.ejoinme.org/holidaygolf20. – Staff Report