SDG&E Warns of Potential Power Outages

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

Regional utility provider SDG&E is warning there could be possible power outages in portions of Orange County due to high-risk wildfire conditions.

San Clemente and eastern San Juan Capistrano are among the communities that could be impacted.

“The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect for San Diego County Valleys and Mountains and Inland Orange County, from Wednesday, December 2, at 6:00 p.m. through (the) weekend,” the SDG&E alert said. “The National Weather Service also issued a High Wind Watch for these same areas, for potentially damaging winds.”

The weather conditions could affect power lines, SDG&E said. Power turned off will remain off until it’s safe to turn it back on.

Potentially affected customers will be notified 48 hours in advance, if possible, of the power going out.

Visit sdgeweather.com for current weather conditions.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

