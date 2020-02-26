Selma’s Sustains Damage from Late-Night Fire

Selma’s Chicago Pizzeria in downtown San Juan Capistrano sustained damage from a late-night fire on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

No one was hurt in the fire, and the business was cleaning up the next day. An exact date for when Selma’s would re-open was unknown as of Wednesday, Feb. 26.

A restricted use sign was posted at Selma’s Chicago Pizzeria in downtown San Juan Capistrano after a late-night fire on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Photo: Collin Breaux

Selma’s said in a statement on social media they “experienced a small yet destructive kitchen fire” and the “courageous manager on duty called 911 and the local fire department were quick on scene to extinguish the fire.”

“We are now busy working to repair our kitchen to get our staff back in place and return to serving our wonderful community,” the statement said.