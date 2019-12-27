Senior Care Service Launches Franchise in Orange County

Staff report

Assisted Living Locators announced the launch of a franchise in Orange County, according to a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Assisted Living Locators provides the full continuum of care and hands-on guidance in locating quality assisted-living options throughout Laguna Beach, Dana Point, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano. The new franchise owners are Senior Living Advisors Aaron Mishkin and Valerie Clark, the release stated.

Assisted Living Locators provides expert advice on short- and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and retirement apartments, according to the release.

“As a result of the growing senior population, many different options for care and housing are available, including in-home companion care, 55+ communities, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care, and nursing homes,” Mishkin said in the release. “We are also an excellent resource for short-term respite care, emergency discharges, out-of-town relocations and coordinating non-emergency transportation.”

Mishkin said he and Clark are passionate about helping others and excited about assisting families finding care for those they care about.

For more information, call Mishkin and Clark at 949.675.5475 or visit assistedlivinglocators.com/orange-county.