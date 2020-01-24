Senior Housing Complex Accepting Applications

Staff report

An affordable housing project for seniors 62 and older is accepting applications, according to a Jan. 16 weekly update from the city manager.

It is at the northwest corner of Camino Capistrano and Junipero Serra Road.

The developer, C&C Development, anticipates breaking ground later this year, according to the update. Contact the C&C Development leasing office at 714.289.7600 for applications or more information, or download an application online at grovesseniors.com.

The San Juan Capistrano City Council has approved the housing project. Mayor Troy Bourne has previously voiced support for the project.