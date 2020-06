Staff report

The community foodbank Serra’s Pantry, 31611 El Camino Real in San Juan Capistrano, is now open for people who need food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

People are asked to limit visits to once per week, and not bring children on site. They are also asked to practice social distancing and handwashing, wear a mask and stay home if sick. Visit missionparish.org for more information.