Shea Center BBQ Raises Over $1 Million for Horse Therapy Services

Staff report

Featured image: Courtesy of The Shea Center

On Sept. 17, the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center raised approximately 20% of its annual operating budget.

The Shea Center hosted its annual BBQ and Family Faire fundraiser that night, where it raised over $1 million.

“It was the Center’s 44th annual fundraiser for families and friends, sponsors, clients, staff, and volunteers to come together to have fun, and support The Shea Center’s mission of improving the lives of children and adults with disabilities through therapeutic horse-related programs,” a news release said. “Both goals were achieved!”

The event featured carnival games, a petting zoo, client riding demonstration and other activities.

