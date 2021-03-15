EYE ON SJC, News

Shea Center Exceeds Fundraising Goal from Drive to Ride Campaign

Staff report

The J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center raised proceeds surpassing $240,000 from its recent Drive to Ride fundraiser—significantly more than the initial $175,000 goal.

“For persons with disabilities, the pandemic has been and continues to be such a hardship,” Donor Relations Manager Sonya Violette said. “To see our friends near and far support the priority needs of our clients is truly inspiring!” 

The Drive to Ride campaign was held in February, and urged people to donate to help provide financial aid for clients, as well as for horse care and programs for military families and veterans. Clients shared their stories online and could take photos of a horse cutout on-site throughout the fundraiser.

