Shea Center Exceeds Goal for Annual Fundraiser

Staff report

The J.F. Shea Center for Therapeutic Riding recently raised $260,000 from its annual Drive to Ride fundraiser, topping its $250,000 goal.

The campaign for The Shea Center—which helps disabled people through horse-riding sessions to teach them about physical balance and other motor skills—was held in February.

“The Drive to Ride proceeds help pay for client financial aid, horse care, and priority programs for military families and veteran riders,” a news release said. “The program’s unique grassroots format invited riders, families, and those who work with the clients to write a short personal story about their Shea Center experience.”

Those stories and pictures were posted on-site at The Shea Center and online at sheacenter.org.

“Over 100 heartfelt personal stories were submitted, and more than 700 donors generously responded with a contribution to support the deserving clients, wonderful horses, and military heroes the Center serves,” the news release said. “The donations continued to arrive in the early days of March.”

