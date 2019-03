Staff

J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center raised more than $170,000 from its annual month-long Drive to Ride fundraiser, which ended earlier this month. The money will benefit the children with disabilities who ride at the Shea Center, as well as pay for horse care and other priority programs.

According to the Center, more than 80 people, including riders with disabilities and volunteers, participated in the drive by posting stories of their success with Shea. The rider whose story generated the most donations won an iPad, and the leading volunteer won a $500 Amazon gift card.

The Shea Center has raised more than $1 million through its fundraiser over the past nine years.