Shea Center Hosts Annual Cowboy Camp For Kids

By Shawn Raymundo

The J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center on Wednesday, Aug. 14, welcomed several children to take part in its annual Cowboy Camp where the kids got to learn ranched-based skills from local cowboys.

Gilbert Aguirre, executive vice president of ranch operations at Rancho Mission Viejo, was one of those local cowboys who worked with the kids, teaching them how to properly use a lasso and rope a “steer”—in this case a fake one.

“Well, obviously we want to donate to Shea and help them out. This is a good way to help them out. This is kind of fantasy deal, (the kids) like cowboys and we can add a little color to it,” Aguirre said, adding, “It’s just our way of helping out a little bit.”

Photo Gallery of CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (30) James Smith tightens his rope after getting his lasso around the fake steer during the Cowboy Camp the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center holds annually Wednesday, Aug. 14. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (13) After successfully getting his lasso around the fake steer’s horns, Soren Olsen admires his throwing skills while Gilbert Aguiree, executive vice president of ranch operations at Rancho Mission Viejo, offers words of praise. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (10) Taking part in the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center’s annual Cowboy Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 14, Lucy Kurtenacker successfully ropes a fake steer. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (36) Brienne Grecho admires her newly learned cowgirls skills after lassoing a fake steer at the at the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center’s annual Cowboy Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (15) Soren Olsen lassos a fake steer with Gilbert Aguiree, executive vice president of ranch operations at Rancho Mission Viejo, standing by to offer pointers during the Shea Center’s annual Cowboy Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (33) Brienne Grecho on Wednesday, Aug. 14, enjoys her time learning how to lasso at the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center, which holds its Cowboy Camp for kids ahead of this year’s Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (11) Lucy Kurtenacker releases her lasso as she tries to rope in the fake steer used to train children about rodeo-based skills at the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center’s annual Cowboy Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (2) With Brent Freese as her teacher, Makena Lee takes aim while attempting to lasso the horns of a fake steer at the Shea Center’s annual Cowboy Camp. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (12) With her eye on the fake steer’s horns, Lucy Kurtenacker swings about her lasso as she prepares to release it. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (48) Brent Freese shows Makena Lee “the ropes” of lassoing a steer during the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center’s annual Cowboy Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (23) Rhys Taufaasau plays with the lasso during the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center’s annual Cowboy Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (21) Lance “Deeg” Laster shows Rhys Taufaasau some lassoing techniques as part of the annual Cowboy Camp held at the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (16) Gilbert Aguirre sings Soren Olsen’s praises after the young aspiring cowboy lassos the fake steer as part of the annual Cowboy Camp held at the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (26) Brent Freese shows Nicolas Fellner how to tighten the rope after lassoing a fake steer. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (17) Keeping his eyes fixed on his target, Johnny Coniglio winds up his lasso an anticipation on roping a fake steer at the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center’s annual Cowboy Camp for kids Wednesday, Aug. 14. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (19) Johnny Coniglio pulls his rope tight after successfully getting the end of his lasso around a fake steer. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (43) Smiling from ear to ear, Brienne Grecho celebrates her successful lasso toss and rope-tightening skills at the Cowboy Camp the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center annually hosts for kids Wednesday, Aug. 14. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (40) Keeping her focus on the horns of the fake steer, Brienne Grecho swings her lasso around as she prepares to release it. Photo: Shawn Raymundo CowboyKidsCamp_081419_SRaymundo (35) After lassoing up a fake steer at the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center’s annual Cowboy Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 14, Brienne Grecho hustles backward to tighten the rope. Photo: Shawn Raymundo Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The Shea Center provides rehabilitative programs for those with disabilities through equine-based therapy, as well as physical, occupational and speech therapy. The center is supported primarily through the donations of private citizens.

Much of the proceeds from the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo, the two-day annual event that will be held at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park on Aug. 24 and 25, goes to benefit the Shea Center, Aguirre notes.

Since its inception in 2001, the rodeo has raised more than $2.4 million in proceeds that have been donated to local charities such the Shea Center, CHOC Children’s Mission Hospital and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley, according to The Ranch.

While held in conjunction ahead of this month’s annual RMV Rodeo, the Cowboy Camp is also an extension of Shea’s summer camp session. Clients of the equestrian center, as well as other children, through invitation, were able to participate and—as the saying goes—“learn the ropes” of rodeo.

Dana Butler-Moburg, executive director for the Shea Center, said the skills gained from the roping lessons are similar to the types of therapy the Shea Center conducts with its clients. And part of the fun of the event, she added, is getting to witness the children playing with each other.

“These skills are wonderful for balance and coordination,” she said, later stating that the Cowboy Camp is a “way to celebrate the extraordinary support (the RMV Rodeo) has given us throughout the years.”

Shawn Raymundo

Shawn Raymundo is the city editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. He graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Global Studies. Before joining Picket Fence Media, he worked as the government accountability reporter for the Pacific Daily News in the U.S. territory of Guam. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnzyTsunami and follow The Dispatch @CapoDispatch.