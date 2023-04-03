The Orange County Fire Authority Urban Search & Rescue Team received some special training in San Juan Capistrano late last month.

The team of firefighters practiced horse rescue procedures at the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center during the last week of March. The latest excursion marked the second time in as many years such exercises have occurred.

“Our commitment to providing exceptional emergency support services does not stop with the nearly two million people we serve or the structures in which they live and work,” OC Fire Authority Brian Fennessy said. “It also includes the pets, service animals, and livestock that bring tremendous value and joy to our communities, and we are proud to partner with The Shea Center to build upon that commitment.”

Training protocol included learning about horse behavior and how to safely load horses in and out of trailers.

The first responders also went over what to do in case a trailer tips over.

OCFA is no stranger to working with horses in San Juan, having rescued Choco—a therapy horse from The Shea Center—after it became stuck under concrete during a trail ride in 2021. Choco was airlifted to safety after getting dug out.