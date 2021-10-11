Shea Center Raises Over $1 Million from Annual Fundraiser

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

The full in-person return of the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center’s annual “BBQ and Family Faire” fundraiser on Sept. 18 was a fun time for the community to get together—and raised more than $1 million in the process.

Funds will go toward continuing to provide therapeutic riding services for children and adults with special needs. The $1 million-plus raised 21% of the Shea Center’s operating budget, the Shea Center said in a news release.

“There were many highlights and extremely generous people and organizations that made the 2021 BBQ and Family Faire a huge success, including the $335,315 generated by the (Penny and Jon) Fosheim Rider Support Fund for priority programs, horse care, and rider financial aid,” the news release said. “Next year, the BBQ and Family Faire will be on September 17.”

This year’s fundraiser was the 42nd such event.

