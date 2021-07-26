Shea Center Reunites Horse with Rescue Team

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center hosted a reunion for members of the Orange County Fire Authority and others involved in the recent rescue of their therapeutic equine partner Choco.

Choco was a horse whose life was saved while imperiled on a trail on July 5. The reunion was held on July 17 at the Shea Center as a way to express gratitude to those who helped Choco. Rescuers were recognized and got to visit Choco.

