Shea Center holds Drive to Ride campaign

The Shea Center for Therapeutic Riding is holding a Drive to Ride fundraising campaign this month. People can stop by The Shea Center (26284 Oso Road in San Juan Capistrano) to purchase items, learn about rider stories and see what goes on there. Available items for purchase include holiday stockings, bracelets and pillows. A booth where kids could take pictures with horses was available on Valentine’s Day weekend. The campaign ends Feb. 29. Visit sheacenter.org for more information.

