Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department found two people believed to have been dead for several days on Wednesday, June 27, at 8 a.m.

The bodies were discovered when the deputies went to serve an eviction notice at the 30000 block of Paseo Santiago, OCSD spokesperson Sgt. Frank Gonzalez said. The identities of the two people have not been publicly released, as of this post.

“Our homicide investigators and the coroner’s office are currently investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide, but it has not been confirmed yet,” Gonzalez said.

This is a developing story.