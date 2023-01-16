Authorities are investigating a homicide in San Juan Capistrano after a 30-year-old local man was found assaulted and sustaining traumatic injuries on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies at 5:21 p.m. were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis where the victim, identified as Jorge Marvin Guadarrama of San Juan Capistrano, was located, OCSD said in a media release.

The Orange County Fire Authority pronounced Guadarrama deceased at the scene, according to OCSD.

The department reports that the suspect or suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived. After getting to the scene of the incident, deputies established a perimeter and searched for the those believed to be involved in the homicide, “but a suspect was not located.”

OCSD’s Homicide Detail is investigating the matter.

Anyone with specific details on the case is asked to call OCSD at 714.288.6740 or anonymously at 1.855.TIP.OCCS.