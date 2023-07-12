On Jan. 14, a 30-year-old man named Jorge Marvin Guadarrama was found stabbed to death by Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the 2600 block of Calle San Luis.

Seven months later, homicide investigators are asking the public for assistance on information and witnesses in the case.

“A suspect fled the location prior to deputies’ arrival,” a media release said. “The suspect is described as a male Hispanic with a thin build wearing jeans and a black-hooded sweatshirt.”

People can report information by calling 714.647.7000 or do so anonymously at 1.855.TIP.OCCS.