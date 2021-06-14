SJC Author Receives Recognition for Venice Beach History Book

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Donna Lewis Friess, who lives in San Juan Capistrano and recounted growing up in Venice Beach in her book, Growing Up Venice: Parallel Universes, was named a finalist of the 2021 Next Generation Indie Book Awards.

The book was published in September and is a finalist in the Memoirs: Historical/Legacy category, a news release stated. Friess will be recognized during an online awards presentation on June 25.

Friess recounted writing the book during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and her childhood memories of seeing artists and beachgoers in the famous Venice area in an interview last year with The Capistrano Dispatch.

Her book explores the immigration of Holocaust survivors and what they went through, among other historical aspects of old Venice Beach. She interviewed various people for her book, which she calls a historical narrative written from a personal point of view.

