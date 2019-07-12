SJC Chamber Recognizes Scott, Diana Schmitt at Annual Awards Dinner

By Shawn Raymundo

San Juan Capistrano’s business community gathered Thursday, July 11, at El Adobe de Capistrano, where longtime residents and local photographers Scott and Diana Schmitt were presented with the annual Man and Woman of the Year award as well as the Lifetime Achievement award.

“We love San Juan!” Scott Schmitt exclaimed after he and Diana received the award.

“This is the jewel and the crown of our life’s works,” Scott later told The Capistrano Dispatch following the ceremony. “To get this kind of recognition from our peers, friends and fellow San Juan residents is beyond an honor.”

The San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce hosts its Annual Installation and Awards Banquet to celebrate the work of local businesses and citizens, recognizing them for their work and efforts to help the community.

Scott and Diana, who run Accent Portraits by Diana and San Juan Photo & Digital, have lived in San Juan for more 30 years and have become staples of the community, being regularly seen at events with their cameras.

Photo Gallery of SJCChamberAwards2019_SRaymundo (4) Scott Schmitt wipes away his tears as Cindy Gitter, who was representing Congressman Mike Levin’s office, presents he and Diana Schmitt with the Man and Woman of the Year Award during the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Installation and Awards Banquet on Thursday, July 11. Photo Shawn Raymundo SJCChamberAwards2019_SRaymundo (17) Randi Peshkin receives the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassador of the Year on July 11. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SJCChamberAwards2019_SRaymundo (29) Scott Schmitt takes a quick break from photographing the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Installation and Awards Banquet on Thursday, July 11, moments before he and his wife Diana Schmitt are recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SJCChamberAwards2019_SRaymundo (9) Scott and Diana Schmitt receive the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce’s Man and Woman of the Year Award to Scott and Diana Schmitt during the Annual Installation and Awards Banquet on Thursday, July 11. Photo Shawn Raymundo SJCChamberAwards2019_SRaymundo (32) San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce CEO George Peppas III (far left) presents the Lifetime Achievement Award to Scott and Diana Schmitt alongside Jim Taylor on July 11. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SJCChamberAwards2019_SRaymundo (35) Scott Schmitt joyfully poses with the Lifetime Achievement Award he and his wife, Diana Schmitt, received during the Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Installation and Awards Banquet on Thursday, July 11. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SJCChamberAwards2019_SRaymundo (10) With his wife and business partner, Diana Schmitt, to his side, Scott Schmitt gives an emotional speech thanking the community after the couple received the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce’s Man and Woman of the Year Award on Thursday, July 11. Photo Shawn Raymundo SJCChamberAwards2019_SRaymundo (16) Kelly Kaban receives the New Volunteer of the Year Award from Chamber of Commerce Operators Manager Jennifer Pointer on July 11. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SJCChamberAwards2019_SRaymundo (21) Rhonda Reardon, who represents Sen. Pat Bates’ office, presents the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year award to Sweet Home Capistrano Bakery Café’s owner James Parris. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SJCChamberAwards2019_SRaymundo (8) Representing Congressman Mike Levin’s office, Cindy Gitter (far right) presents the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce’s Man and Woman of the Year Award to Scott and Diana Schmitt during the Annual Installation and Awards Banquet on Thursday, July 11. Photo Shawn Raymundo SJCChamberAwards2019_SRaymundo (31) Diana Schmitt is elated after she and her husband Scott Schmitt were recognized with the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award on July 11. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SJCChamberAwards2019_SRaymundo (19) Cutberto Hernandez, founder of the Mares Foundation, receives the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce’s Sister City, Ensenada, Mexico Award from Ricardo Beas (left) and Mario Cuevas Zamora (far right) on July 11. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SJCChamberAwards2019_SRaymundo (2) Scott Schmitt’s eyes begin to water while he and his wife Dianna Schmitt receive the Man and Woman of the Year Award from the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, July 11. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SJCChamberAwards2019_SRaymundo (1) Representing Congressman Mike Levin’s office, Cindy Gitter (far right) presents the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce’s Man and Woman of the Year Award to Scott and Diana Schmitt during the Annual Installation and Awards Banquet on Thursday, July 11. Photo Shawn Raymundo SJCChamberAwards2019_SRaymundo (14) Scott and Diana Schmitt embrace for a kiss after being presented with the Man and Woman of the Year during the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Installation and Awards Banquet on Thursday, July 11. Photo: Shawn Raymundo SJCChamberAwards2019_SRaymundo (13) During the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Installation and Awards Banquet on Thursday, July 11, Diana Schmitt express her gratitude for receiving the Man and Woman of the Year Award with her husband and business partner Scott Schmitt. Photo: Shawn Raymundo Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The couple was brought to tears on Thursday night after getting caught off guard with winning both awards. The awards portion started with Scott and Diana being recognized with the Man and Woman of the Year award. And to cap it off, Chamber CEO George Peppas III surprised the couple again with the Lifetime Achievement honors.

“I was completely surprised, but I have to say, after all these years, it was so easy to do because we love doing what we do because we love our community,” an elated Diana Schmitt told The Dispatch.

The award for Business of the Year was also given out during the annual event. This year it went to Sweet Home Capistrano Bakery Café, which is owned by James Parris.

Here’s the complete list of awards and recipients from this year’s Installation and Awards Banquet:

Man & Woman of the Year: Scott and Diana Schmitt

Business of the Year: Sweet Home Capistrano Bakery Café

Sister City, Ensenada, Mexico Award: Mares Foundation

Sister City, Capistrano, Italy Award: Regency Theatre

Lifetime Achievement Award: Scott and Diana Schmitt

Ambassador of the Year: Randi Peshkin

New Volunteer of the Year: Kelly & Larry Kaban

Cornerstone Award: Mission San Juan Capistrano