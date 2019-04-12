SJC Chamber Seeks Nominations for Annual Business, Citizen Awards

Staff

With the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce’s Installation Awards Banquet only a few months away, the organization has begun accepting nominations for this year’s business and citizen honorees.

Chamber members and residents of San Juan are encouraged to participate in the naming of this year’s Business of the Year and Citizen of the Year by nominating worthy shops and individuals in the community.

The Business of the Year is intended to recognize a local company that has displayed a commitment to helping and supporting the community. The businesses must be members of the Chamber in good standing and have exhibited “good business practices, demonstrate exceptional quality of service, contribute to the local economy and growth.”

Nominations for the Citizen of the Year, or Man/Woman of the Year, will be based on the person’s contribution “toward making San Juan Capistrano the best possible community in which to live and work.” The nominee must be a San Juan resident who has participated in activities to promote the “city’s economic, cultural, educational, and social well-being.”

Nominations are due to the Chamber by May 24. The business and person selected for the awards will be honored during the July 11 event at El Adobe de Capistrano.

To request nomination forms, email info@sanjuanchamber.com or call the Chamber at 949.493.4700. Forms can be submitted via email, dropped off or mailed to the Chamber office at 31421 La Matanza St, San Juan Capistrano.