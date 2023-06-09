For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

Co-Boys Athlete of the Year

Trent Caraway

JSerra

Baseball

JSerra senior Trent Caraway set a program record as he and 16 seniors led the Lions baseball team to its second consecutive CIF-SS Division 1 title, and for his record play, Caraway has been selected as one of The Capistrano Dispatch’s Athletes of the Year.

Caraway set the record for hits in a single season with 49 to pass Royce Lewis, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. Caraway hit .462 with seven home runs, 11 doubles and 20 RBIs this season.

Caraway is ranked as the No. 22 high school prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft by Prep Baseball Report and the No. 67 draft prospect overall by mlb.com.

If drafted, Caraway will have the option to go pro or go to college, as he has signed with Oregon State.

Co-Boys Athlete of the Year

Luke Powell

Capistrano Valley Christian

Golf

Capistrano Valley Christian senior Luke Powell capped his high school golf career with a transcendent postseason run, and for his achievements, Powell has been selected as one of The Capistrano Dispatch’s Athletes of the Year.

Powell shot a combined 25-under-par over four CIF postseason events, including a 7-under-par 64 to win the CIF State Championship by two strokes at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach. Powell’s 7-under state round was one shot off the event record set by current PGA Tour professional Rickie Fowler, who shot an 8-under 64 in 2006 at the Santa Maria Country Club.

Powell also won the CIF-SS Southern Regional with a 7-under-par 67 and recorded two third-place finishes at the CIF-SS Championships and CIF/SCGA SoCal Regional.

Powell will continue his career at UCLA.