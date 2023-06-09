For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

Co-Girls Athlete of the Year

Peyton Leonard

San Juan Hills

Soccer, Softball

San Juan Hills senior Peyton Leonard was a stalwart on the backline for the Stallions girls soccer program, and for her leadership, Leonard has been selected as one of The Capistrano Dispatch’s Athletes of the Year.

The San Juan Hills girls soccer team was anchored by its defense all season, allowing just 17 goals in 20 games. The Stallions led the South Coast League in victories and finished second in the standings.

The unquestioned leader of that defensive core was Leonard, who commanded the middle of the field as the Stallions’ central defender. She also pushed up the field to collect seven goals. Leonard was named All-CIF and first-team All-League.

Leonard was also a four-year contributor to the San Juan Hills softball team.

Leonard will continue her soccer career at Pepperdine.

Co-Girls Athlete of the Year

Amanda Edwards

San Juan Hills

Basketball

San Juan Hills senior Amanda Edwards left an indelible mark on the Stallions basketball program and helped lead San Juan Hills to its first CIF-SS semifinal, and for her career records and leadership, Edwards has been selected as one of The Capistrano Dispatch’s Athletes of the Year.

Name a record for the San Juan Hills girls basketball team, and Edwards will either have the mark or be on the list. Edwards set the program records for points in a game (36) and career points (1,449). She was a sharpshooter with program records beyond the arc in 3-pointers made in a game (9), in a season (111), and in a career (250).

Edwards was named the South Coast League MVP for the second consecutive season and earned All-CIF honors.