SJC Historical Society to Host Annual Membership Mixer

Staff

The San Juan Capistrano Historical Society will host its June Membership Mixer next month.

During the annual event, members and non-members alike can gather to share stores of San Juan’s history while enjoying the grounds of the Society’s O’Neill Museum on Los Rios Street.

Guests will get to enjoy homemade tacos as well as hors d’oeuvres, deserts and drinks.

The cost to attend for non-members is $10, which can be used toward the membership fee of $20 if you sign up with the Society during the event.

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the O’Neill Museum on Los Rios Street. For more information or to make a reservation, contact the Society office at O’Neill Museum at 949.493.8444 or email info@sjchistoricalsociety.com.