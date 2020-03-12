CUSD Cancels Sports Activities Through Spring Break, St. Margaret’s Enacts Closure, SJC Little League Suspends Season Amid Coronavirus Precautions

By Zach Cavanagh

While professional sports seasons have been suspended and college seasons and tournaments around the county have been cancelled, there have been effects on the youth and high school sports community in Southern California due to precautions of COVID-19.

Locally, the San Juan Capistrano Little League has suspended its season and hopes to resume full activities on April 6. The SJCLL represents San Juan Capistrano and Dana Point. San Clemente Little League is suspending its season through Capistrano Unified School District’s spring break, April 6-10.

Dana Point Youth Baseball was meeting on Thursday night to discuss any precaution plans.

On the high school level, the CIF-Southern Section has directed its member schools to take their cues from their local school districts.

On Thursday, the Capistrano Unified School District, which includes San Clemente, Dana Hills and San Juan Hills high schools, cancelled all athletic events and competitions through spring break to Monday, April 13. Practices will continue without spectators.

“This is becoming a day-to-day, evolving situation,” San Clemente athletic director Jon Hamro said on Wednesday, “I know our District is keeping everyone informed through daily communication with the Orange County Health Care Agency monitoring the status of COVID-19 in our community and any connection to our school sites.”

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Capistrano Unified School District.

The neighboring Saddleback Valley Unified School District has cancelled all sports and activities until further notice on Thursday. The SVUSD high schools of Laguna Hills, El Toro, Mission Viejo and Trabuco Hills are all members of the South Coast and Sea View Leagues, which the CUSD schools make up the other part of.

St. Margaret’s Episcopal School in San Juan Capistrano will begin an organized school closure on Monday, March 16 with an online model beginning on Tuesday, March 17, the school announced on Thursday. The closure includes the cancellation or postponement of athletic activities. St. Margaret’s said this is a proactive measure, and there is no indication of cases of COVID-19 in their community.

The biggest event that has been hit in the state so far is the CIF State Basketball Championships, which were cancelled on Thursday, March 12 ahead of the scheduled games in Sacramento on March 13-14. This is the first CIF state championship event cancelled due to an outside situation since the 1945 state track meet was not held due to World War II, according to Cal-Hi Sports.

Follow our social media channels and South OC Sports to stay up to date on local event cancellations due to the novel coronavirus.

